How Bishop Obinim arrived at his father’s funeral

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The final funeral rites of the late father of Bishop Daniel Obinim came off this morning



• This comes about 4 months after the passing of his father in April this year



• Obinim was the last son of his father and mother





Founder and Leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim exhibited sheer class and grandeur as he arrived to pay his last respects to his departed father, Kojo Bonsu.



Leading an entourage of luxurious vehicles, Angel Obinim as he’s popularly referred to, came the funeral grounds with a delegation of young men believed to be members of his congregation.



Flanked by two bodyguards as well as some members of his congregation, he first exchanged customary greetings with some family members and elders at the grounds before marching straight into the tent where the remains of his father have been laid in state.



After a 2-minute period of silence in respect for his departed father, Obinim walked out to sit under the set canopies with the rest of the crowd, in a very solemn mood.



Obinim, according to his wife, Florence Obinim, was the last son of his father from his mother’s side. According to reports, his father who was popularly called Agya Bonsu, died on April 9, after he was rushed to the hospital at Bosomoe in Kumasi.



