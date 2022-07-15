How Bawumia went from non-member to NPP VP candidate in 2008 - Kwabena Agyapong recounts

General News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Kwabena Agyapong, a former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has recounted how technocrat Mahamudu Bawumia was ‘promoted’ from a non-party member to the NPP’s Vice Presidential candidate.



In an interview on Oyerepa FM, which chat was streamed on Facebook, Agyapong recalled when first the name of Bawumia came to the attention of leaders in the party.



“In 2008, Bawumia wasn’t a member of the NPP. In fact, the party has done him a great favour because then (General Secretary) Nana Ohene Ntow gave him a waiver because in the NPP constitution if you haven’t exceeded 5 years, you can’t be on the ticket as a running mate," Agyapong said.



He was responding to a question about whether Bawumia losing the party's flagbearership will be a case of having used and dumped the VP who is rumoured to be eyeing the slot.



"Our General Secretary gave him a waiver, the biggest waiver and no one talked about it. So if anyone says NPP has used someone and dumped him, I disagree,” Kwabena Agyepong disclosed



He added that the decision of the party leadership at the time to accept the choice of Bawumia was strictly out of respect for Akufo-Addo hence the need for a waiver to satisfy whatever legal issues that may have arisen.



“Because of the respect we had for Akufo-Addo, we accepted Bawumia… I was in the meeting when we accepted him,” Kwabena Agyapong stressed.



Bawumia has been Vice Presidential candidate for Akufo-Addo since 2008, the ticket failed twice in 2008 and later in 2012. He became Vice President after Akufo-Addo won the 2016 polls and has continued after the NPP secured re-election in 2020.



Agyapong recently confirmed that he would contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP as the party elects a successor to Akufo-Addo for the 2024 General Elections.



