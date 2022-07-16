How Bawumia arrived for NPP delegates conference

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has arrived at the grounds of the elections of the national executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



His anticipated arrival at the Accra Sports Stadium, which is the venue of the elections, is ahead of the arrival of the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The vice president, wearing an all-white attire was flanked by his security detail and some members of the party as he went round the various regional stands to acknowledge delegates.



Voting by the over 6000 delegates of the ruling NPP is yet to begin although the advertised time for its start was at 9 am.



Already, a number of leading members of the NPP have arrived at the Sports Stadium, with the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, also expected to grace the occasion.



This election is described as a crucial one especially since the party looks to “Break the 8” in the political history of the country.



In June 2022, the party approved the nominations of 47 aspirants for the various positions, including the National Chairman, the 1st and 2nd Vice Chairperson, General, and National Organiser positions.



The rest of the positions are the National Youth Organiser, National Treasurer, Women’s Organiser, and the National Nasara Coordinator.



