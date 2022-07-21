How Barker-Vormawor ‘dared’ National Security at KIA to stop him from traveling

General News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

High Court orders return of Barker-Vormawor’s passports



Barker-Vormawor travels to Senegal for human rights, democracy meeting



Activist says he misses National Security operatives ‘assigned’ to trail him



Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, a lead convenor of the #FixTheCountry movement travelled out of the country for the first time since his arrest in February 2022 for supposedly treasonable comments.



The activist left Ghana for Senegal earlier this week to attend an engagement in Senegal after a High Court had ordered the state to return his passport and to allow him travel even as his treason felony case is heard.



In a series of Facebook posts on July 19, Vormawor pointed out the circumstances under which the Tema High Court ordered the release of his travel document and how the state was doing all it could to thwart his plans.



“The bulwark against tyranny is an Independent Judiciary that is vigilant to the abuse of power and is awake to the excesses of men who now think themselves Gods!” he wrote whiles thanking his legal team for their efforts.



Whiles still at the airport, the activist called out National Security operatives who he dared to undertake last minute attempts to stop him from travelling.



“I am giving the National Security goro boys on my timeline notice to start making calls to their superiors. I am still at the airport immigration waiting to be allowed to board my flight. 1 hour don pass.



“Decide quickly if you want to maintain the illegal travel ban despite the Court order; or I should go home and start warming Yesterday’s banku,” he said in another post..



His last post before boarding his flight read: “Cleared to Board the Flight finally. This is after the first clearance was revoked and I was brought back from the Boarding Gate.”



Hours after leaving he posted having missed National Security operatives who used to trail him whiles in Ghana.







