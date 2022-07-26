How Atta Mills granted a young girl's wish

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Ghana loses sitting President in 2009



Ghanaians mark 10th anniversary of the passing of President Mills



Ghanaians share fond memories of late President



On July 24, 2009, Ghana lost a sitting President in the person of Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.



10-years on, the life of a man whose calm charisma and alluring demeanour earned him a reputation in the eyes of Ghanaians and the world is being celebrated.



As part of the memories being shared of the humble President Mills, a story has been told of how the head of state honoured a little girl's wish.



According to the Director of Communications at the Presidency during the tenure of the late President, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a little girl had the rare privilege of sitting in the President's office seat when she made her wish known to her mother.



The little girl's wish was granted by the then President when the mother of the girl reached out to the presidency.







"This little girl kept bothering her mom that she wanted to visit President Atta-Mills and sit on his Official Chair. The mother reached out, and the humble President granted the request. Very private moments that Outsiders & Haters were not privy to," Koku Anyidoho captioned an image of the young girl and President Mills on his Twitter page.



The picture sighted by GhanaWeb shows the ambitious little girl swallowed up in the seat of the President while trying hard to fight back a grin.



In one of his signature political suits, the ever-calm President Atta-Mills is seen standing beside the little girl smiling from cheek to cheek.



Prof John Evans Atta Mills died on July 24, 2012, after becoming Ghana's President in 2009. He was buried on August 10, 2012.







