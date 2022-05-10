How Asantehene projected Ghana in Memphis

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

For one week, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was in Memphis, Tennessee, USA to participate in the Memphis In May International Festival's Salute to the Republic of Ghana.



The richness of Asante culture has never been in doubt. From the 17th Century when the Asante Empire was founded, Asante has to date, projected a culture that has survived Western influence.



The Asantehene's visit to Memphis, which was facilitated by the E ON 3 Group, the KGL Group, and the KGL Foundation, highlighted some of Ghana's culture and traditions.



Highlights of Otumfuo's visit included his arrival formalities in Memphis, Public Engagement at the University of Memphis, his 72nd birthday celebration, presentation of the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin, and the Asanteman Durbar.



Arrival



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II arrived at a big welcome in Memphis on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, where he was met on arrival by officials of the Memphis in May International Festival and the Ghana Embassy.



Accompanied by paramount chiefs from three regions - Ashanti, Ahafo, and Bono East - and abrempong and courtiers, the Asantehene was driven in a convoy to his hotel.



Memphis University



His Royal Majesty spoke at a public engagement at the University of Memphis on the topic, " Challenges in the US and Africa Relations."



His speech touched on a number of issues including education, democracy, the United States/Ghana relations, and the importance of the Memphis in May International Festival to Ghana.







Birthday celebration



Spending his 72nd birthday on May 6 in Memphis, officials of the Memphis in May International Festival made sure that the King was appropriately celebrated on the day.



Two big birthday events were organised. One was held at the Peabody Hotel in the afternoon where the King cut the birthday cake. In the evening, a glamorous dinner christened, Black Tie Black Gala was held at the magnificent Renasant Convention Centre in the evening.



