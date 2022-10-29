How Akufo-Addo begged military officers after intel about planned coup - Mahama's aide details

Politics of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, who is an aide to former president John Dramani Mahama, has alleged that but for the intervention of Akufo-Addo, some elements of the Ghana armed forces would have staged a coup.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo picked intel that there was an impending coup by some members of the Ghana Armed Forces following the hardships in the country.



He added that President Akufo-Addo told the military to give him time so he can restore the economy and make Ghana better once again.



"...The genuineness of John Dramani Mahama is beyond comprehension. He (Mahama) says he has heard that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rendered an apology to the Ghana Armed Forces that yes we are in a crisis situation, yes things are difficult, and he's pleading with them not to intervene. They should remain at the barracks...," he said in Twi in an interview on Okay FM, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Lawyer Tamakloe when quizzed by the host, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, if he (Tamakloe) heard it himself, he responded in the affirmative; adding that it was a serious issue.



"Akufo-Addo had picked an intel...It was quite serious. Nana Addo met the soldiers and he rendered the apology that he should be given some time. He will restore the economy. He pleaded that they have to safe guard the 1992 constitution," he reiterated on the local radio station.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamaklo, in a similar vein, has also revealed that, but for the intervention of the NPP MPs, Ghana would have been on the verge of experiencing a military intervention.



According to him, the call for the dismissal of the finance minister whipped away the plot.



He advised the president to learn from this development as the actions of the NPP MPs are unprecedented.



“Those who made this intervention have saved the 4th republic. We were getting close to military intervention but the MPs actions yesterday totally wiped it off and I think the country should learn from that as well. Akufo-Addo, as I know, will definitely make attempts to change their minds, if they instead allow that, then they will be most hated people in this country or on the political landscape,” he said in an interview with TV3’s Big Issue show.



He added that what the NPP MPs did shows clearly that our democracy can be on course if we want.







