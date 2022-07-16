How Akufo-Addo arrived at the Accra Sports Stadium for NPP Delegates Conference

General News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veep arrives at NPP Delegates Conference



The president and vice are expected to give an address



The conference is held under the theme, “Holding together, working together.”



The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has arrived at the NPP Delegates Conference currently being held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



After a long wait for the start of the event, the president arrived in the company of some officers of the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police Service, delegates and stalwarts of the New Patriotic Party.



Before taking their seats, both the President and Vice President went round the stadium exchanging pleasantries with some delegates and party supporters.



Unlike other state events, this time around, the president appeared to be short on security.



This is because, instead of state security officers guarding and escorting the presidential Mercedes Benz, persons clad in mufti were captured protecting the president.



Before the arrival of the president was the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



The Conference is under the theme, “Holding together, working together.” It is being attended by over 6,000 delegates.



The two are expected to address the conference as part of the proceedings.







EAN/BOG