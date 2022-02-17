How Ahaspora has given a different meaning to Ghanaians who lived abroad and returned home

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Paraphrasing the words of renowned Ghanaian Comedian and Actor, KSM, “They used to be referred to as“Been To’s” then I coined the term “Returnee" then next I hear “Ahasporans… where did that come from? Truth is, Ahasporans are very different from Been To’s and Returnees, as they come back home with a global view, but also with open minds, leveraging their hosts who never left, and ulti-mately looking to make a difference.”



Truer words could not have been spoken about the core value and mission of Ahaspora, a not-for-profit organisation formed 10 years ago to promote Brain Gain, by supporting the returnee transition, galvanising those who have been abroad and returned home to make a difference, and building a bridge between those who left and those at home. The name “Aha” Twi word for “here” and, “Spora” stem of diaspora, aptly depicts the very essence of the organization and its members – “Here from the Diaspora” and befitting our motto “Here to Matter.”



What started as a dream on a return journey to Ghana from the USA in June 2010 for Ghanaian young professional, Christabel Dadzie, an International Development professional, turned into multiple com-plaints about a somewhat broken system in 2011, later evolved into a solution-orientated organization which today:



• Boasts of over 2000 members;

•

• Has successfully mentored over 1,500 mentees in partnership with Ashesi University in Ghana, Yale and Brown University in the USA;



• Has partnered with corporate and government agencies, including GHL Bank (now FNB), Hollard In-surance, Ghana Tourism Development Board, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and Diaspora Af-fairs at the Office of the President executing diaspora engagement activities;





• Collaborated with MTN and German Institute of Global and Area Studies (GIGA) on entrepreneur-ship and career development for Ghanaians;



• Raised funds and donated for various communities in Ghana





In addition to its outreach work, Ahaspora serves as a bridge between home and abroad, supporting returnees to find jobs, housing, and settle down at home with the use of its listserv network, and fi-nally brings together like-minded individuals to give back to society through participating in policy deci-sion making.



With this backdrop, as part of its 10 year celebration, Ahaspora together with its partners GH-PAC and Diaspora Drive are organizing ‘Ghana Action Forum’, a thought-leadership, people-centred, action-oriented event, on 3rd and 4th March 2022 at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra. This is going to be a hybrid event on day one and day two, virtual only.



The event programme is intentionally curated to cover topics of interest to “Ahasporans” and “Diaspo-rans” including; A New Frontier for Ghana; Trade and SME development; Leveraging Diaspora Human Capital; Youth Employability and skills; Green Investments; Boosting Arts and Culture through Story-telling, among others. Distinguished speakers include Mr. Selorm Adadevoh, CEO, MTN Ghana; Mr. Akwasi Awua-Ababio, Director, Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President; Ms. Lucy Quist, Managing Di-rector, Morgan Stanley; Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, CEO, Ghana Tourism Agency; Ms. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Executive Director, Ghana Enterprise Agency; Ms. Nicole Amarteifio, Executive Producer, An African City among others.



We will culminate the celebration with a night of Ghanaian excellence, showcasing music, dinner and dancing on the evening of 30th December at the Fitzgerald Garden in Cantonments, Accra.



Support and sponsorship for the upcoming event has been overwhelming with key organisations in-cluding; Enterprise Group, Fidelity Bank, ExpressPay, British High Commission, European Union GrEEn Project and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).