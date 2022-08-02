How AMA demolished Dansoman church for operating without license

General News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: happyghana.com

A combined team of police and Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) task force on Monday demolished the Apostolic Movers And Shakers Chapel Building at Dansoman for operating without a permit.



This follows an earlier warning by the AMA to the Church to vacate the area in which they refuse to comply by orders.



According to the AMA, the measure was necessary to serve as a deterrent to churches who defied orders to "stop work and produce permit"....



Watch the video below:



