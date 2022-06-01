How 3 suspects were arrested over murder of lawyer Badombie

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Police have apprehended three suspects, including Benin and Mali nationals in connection with the murder of a lawyer on the Bole-Bamboi highway during the weekend.



The suspects who were arrested on Sunday, May 29, are currently in Police custody, assisting with investigations, the Savannah Regional Police Command has said.



According to Police sources, one of the suspects whose name has been withheld is a foreigner and a casual worker at the Bole Cocoa Research Centre.



They were rounded up in their hideout with two others still on the run after police patrol team acted on intelligence.



In a JoyNews interview on Monday, the Public Relations Officer of the Savannah Regional Police, Inspector Agyekum Owusu, said they have been able to trace the other criminals and will ensure the rest are apprehended.



“After the incident – that was on the Saturday dawn – the Savannah Regional Command moved to the scene and with the help of the intelligence unit in the Region, we’ve been able to round up some three suspects, who we are profiling to see if they are the actual culprits.



“We have a target of about five suspects. Some people commit crimes and leave some traces and with the help of the intelligence unit, we’ve been able to get the traces,” he said.



The suspects would be lined up in an identification parade this week for identification by family members who were in transit with the deceased lawyer, Richard Badombia.