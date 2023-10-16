Houston’s Mayor, Sylvester Turner extols Caveman Watches at Afro-Expo event, emphasizes economic growth opportunities

General News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

In a notable moment at the Afro-Expo event held in Houston, Texas on September 13-14, 2023, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner lauded Caveman Watches, a leading watch manufacturing brand in Africa based in Ghana, for their exceptional craftsmanship and bespoke designs.



The event, aimed at fostering collaboration and partnerships between African and US businesses, provided a platform to promote economic growth relationships and share expertise.



Mayor Turner delivered a compelling keynote address underlining the significance of fostering economic growth and forging stronger ties between Africa and the USA. Following the event, the Mayor expressed his appreciation for Caveman Watches in a video, showcasing a specially designed watch tailored for him. The Mayor's endorsement underscored the remarkable quality of the watch, garnering admiration wherever he wore it and highlighting the brand's excellence in the world of horology.



This followed after the Ghanaian Brand had gathers so much international demand and took steps to penetrate the USA market. This endorsement from the Houston Mayor has already catapulted caveman as a major player in the global luxury watch industry and we should be looking out for more to come.