Housing Minister to support Ghana School of Law build SRC Complex

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: Yaw Yeboah, Contributor

The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Francis Asenso- Boakye has promised to help the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law build a complex.



The residential complex is expected to have a library, research room and accommodation for students who live a very far part of the country where they cannot access professional legal education.



The Minister made this promise when the SRC President-elect of the Ghana School of Law, Mr.Wonder Victor Kutor called on him on Thursday, July, 29 to solicit his support towards the construction of the complex



The Minister, therefore, said every well-structured organization should have a complex from which they operate.



For this reason, his Ministry he said welcomes the call to support the construction of SRC complex as a noble call for the SRC of the Ghana School of Law which still remains the home of professional training for lawyers.



The Ghana School of Law as it stands runs a non-residential education system for students.



In view of this, Mr.Kutor told the Minister the absence of a residential facility ignited the basis for promising a complex during his campaign.



“Honorable Minister, although my major campaign was to construct an SRC complex, the actualization of the work falls within your jurisdiction which is why I have come to appeal to your high office to extend the services of contractors at the Ministry to have us in mind “, he appealed.



Legal vacation begins on Friday, July 30, 2020 but in October this year when the new legal year begins, the SRC executives will be visiting the Minister again with a draft modalities for the construction of the complex.



Aside the appeal for support, the SRC President-elect also used the occasion to invite the Minister to an upcoming public lecture on law and tenancy in Ghana.



In his response, the Minister revealed that there is a new legislation is being drafted on rent control in Ghana.



Being invited to the public lecture will therefore afford him the opportunity to speak about the new regulation to law students, he noted.



