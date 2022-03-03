Houses in Ghana are expensive, find ways to build cheap houses – Akufo-Addo to construction industry

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has noted that the cost of houses in Ghana is expensive.



He has therefore asked members of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry to find innovative ways to ensure the country builds cheaper houses for the citizenry, adding housing in Ghana has become largely a monopoly of the rich.



Speaking at a meeting with members of the Ghana Chamber of Construction, Mr. Akufo-Addo said there is the need for partnership between the government and the private sector to tackle the housing deficit in Ghana



“I hear in Ghana, some small three-bedroom house in East Legon costs between $354,000 and $500,000. You get mansions for that in many parts of America. With between $100,000 and $200,000 you get a very well-appointed home because the materials that are used for construction in the UK are local, and are very cheap.”



“We need to find ways of building strong and cheap houses in the country,” he added.



Meanwhile, the government is prioritising access to affordable housing in Ghana.



On Thursday, 24th February 2022, the Ghana Statistical Service released the final five volumes of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) at the Accra International Conference Centre.



The release was co-chaired by the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye (MP) whose sectors statistics were presented in three of the five reports released.



Francis Asenso-Boakye on his part stated that “the Ministry of Works and Housing will engage further with the Statistical Service on the production of analytical reports that will seek to answer policy-relevant research questions for the housing sector.”



He also noted “the Government of Ghana is prioritising access to affordable housing for persons in Ghana. In this regard, he urged the private sector to utilise this rich data for their decision-making to better serve the housing needs of the population.”



