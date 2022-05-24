Houses at Akatsi South submerge, property destroyed by floods

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: GNA

Some houses at Akatsi South in the Volta Region have submerged and property worth thousands of Ghana cedis were destroyed during a downpour that lasted over seven hours from Monday night to Tuesday dawn.



Property such as school infrastructure, residential houses, shops, and farms were left at the mercy of the floods.



A tour by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday saw buildings and walls destroyed in what was described as a natural disaster after a similar one that occurred in 2014.



Mrs. Kpodo Gloria Bedzo, a fashion designer, told the GNA her entire fully walled house was submerged and personal belongings destroyed.



Some affected victims were seen salvaging some items with the help of community members and officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).



Mr. Mawuli Ocloo Egos, the Akatsi South NADMO Coordinator, said his outfit was still counting the losses and that the “next line of action would be determined.”



Mr. Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive, and some officials of the Assembly have since visited the affected areas and victims.



He called on residents to be each other’s keepers as the Government was planning to take control of the situation.



Some affected areas include Akatsi Tatorme, Atidigakope, Twime, Jobos, Monome, Agbaflome, Atsiekpi, Hudekope, and Esianyokope.



The situation also resulted in the destruction of teaching and learning materials of the Human Factor Leadership School in the Municipality.



Some commercial vehicles were also washed away but were later salvaged by residents.



No injury has been recorded as rescue efforts are still underway.