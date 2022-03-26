House of Chiefs urges Parliament to respect SC decision on voting rights of Deputy Speakers

General News of Saturday, 26 March 2022

Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, the President of the National House of Chiefs, has advised that Parliamentarians need to respect the recent Supreme Court’s judgment on the voting rights of Deputy Speakers who chair proceedings in the absence of the Speaker.



Speaking during a meeting in Kumasi, he advanced that if the MPs comply with the ruling by the Supreme Court (SC), it will ensure that calm is maintained in the House during proceedings.



Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, therefore, advised the petitioner and other aggrieved groups opposed to the judgement to seek a review from the Supreme Court in order to help bring finality to the issue.



He stated that “Ghana will continue to be recognised as a country governed by the rule of law and not the rule of men.”



Touching on the issue of coup d’états, the National House of Chiefs discouraged the idea stressing that he believes that democratic governance is the best system and “the most preferred for the majority of Ghanaians.”



“The positive effects of democracy far outweigh the weakness that we observe at times,” he added.



The National House of Chiefs also appealed to the Inspector General of Police and the Military High command “to collaborate to maintain law and order in Bawku traditional area and its surrounding areas.”



Background



The Supreme Court on March 9, 2022, ruled that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament, or any other member of the legislature presiding over business of the House, does not lose his or her right to vote while presiding.



Such a Speaker or Member can also be counted as part of the quorum for decision-making in the House under Article 104(1) of the 1992 Constitution.



The Court, consequently, struck down Order 109 (3) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, describing it as “unconstitutional”.



The Order provides that a Deputy Speaker or any other member of Parliament presiding over the business of the House shall not retain his or her original vote while presiding.



The judgment was greeted with mixed reactions.