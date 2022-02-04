Hotel attendant in court for allegedly defiling 7-month-old baby

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: GNA

A 31-year-old hotel attendant, Kafui Goli, who is accused of defiling a one year, seven months old girl at Madina Social Welfare, has appeared before an Adenta Circuit Court.



Goli pleaded not guilty to defilement.



The court heard that the victim had gone to Goli’s room from 1600 hours to 1900 hours on the day of the incident to play.



The prosecution said when the victim’s mother went for her in Goli’s room in the evening, she found out that the victim’s diaper was stained and soaked with blood.



The court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah, has admitted Goli to bail in the sum of GHC600,000 with three sureties, one to be justified.



The matter has been adjourned to March 15.



Narrating the facts, Superintendent of Police, Patience Mario, who held brief of Inspector Gloria Ayim, the substantive prosecutor, said the complainant, a beautician, and the accused lived with the sister of the complainant in the same house at Madina Social welfare.



The prosecution said the complainant had two children, who are twin girls.



It said on November 19, last year, the accused returned from work at about 4:00 pm and some of the kids in the house, including the victim, followed him (Goli) to his room.



The prosecution said the complainant went to call the victim, but Goli asked her to allow the victim to play in his room.



It said at about 7:00 pm, the complainant went to pick the victim and found that her diaper “was stained with so much blood.”



The prosecution said the complainant confronted the accused who did not deny or accept the offence.



The prosecution said a report was made to the police and a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical attention for the victim.