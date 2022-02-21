Hospital owned by twins makes first child delivery of twins

General News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Old students of Opoku Ware build hospital



Specialist hospital gives preference to old Opoku Ware students



Identical twins welcome identical twin babies



Call it fate, chance or mere coincidence but none of that will take away the praises and the goodwill that netizens are showering on two brothers after news of the first delivery that was made at their hospital.



The twist is that the owners of the facility, known only as the Banahene Twins, who are also twins welcomed a set of twins for their first delivery.



The news of the two men first flooded the internet when the completion works on the construction of their health facility, the Banahene Specialist Hospital, was announced by a certain user by the name, Kwabena Nsafoa.



The Banahene Twins are said to be old students of the Opoku Ware Senior High School and were giving special preference to old students of their school with regards to recruitments.



“The Banahene brothers (twins) formerly of Owass are the owners of this beautiful Banahene Specialist Hospital on Spintex Road.



“The beautiful thing is, they've started recruiting from the Akatakyie fraternity first,” the first post on the twins by Kwabena said.



In his latest update on the Banahene Twins, Kwabena Nsafoa said that their health facility had conducted its first pregnancy delivery and they turned out to also be twins.



“The newly opened Banahene Specialist Hospital owned by the identical twin brothers had it first delivery this week, and it turned out to be set of identical twin boys.



“Coincidence or manifestation of a prophecy,” he wrote.



No further information is provided on the twins or their parents but below are some photos:



