Horse rider shot dead, 18 arrested after sporadic shooting at Bawku

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: GNA

One person is confirmed dead while 18 others have been arrested after sporadic shooting at Bawku in the Upper East Region, on Monday, March 14, 2022.



The deceased, Mohammed Bole, 81, was returning from Pusiga to Bawku on his horse when he was shot and killed by an unknown assailant at Guzasi.



According to the Bawku Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent of Police, Simon Akabati, when the police personnel arrived at the scene, the deceased had been shot multiple times, with sporadic shooting within the area.



He said the 18 persons were in police custody in connection to the shooting and would be arraigned before court, while investigations into the cause of the killing continues.

Security personnel were deployed to the scene to maintain law and order and calm has since been restored.



Since November 2021, the Bawku Municipality and its environs had experienced violent chieftaincy disputes resulting in the killing and injuring of many.

The conflict is as a result of the performance of the funeral of a chief of the traditional area, who died more than 41 years ago.



The funeral, if performed, would pave the way for the enskinment of another chief.

Currently, a curfew is in place from 2000 hours to 0500 hours and a ban on motorbike riding and wearing of smock within the Bawku Township and its environs.



Meanwhile, the Government, through the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, in an earlier statement, said the chieftaincy disagreement was settled by the Supreme Court in 2003 and urged all parties to respect the ruling.



More than 40 people have been killed, so far, with several injured since the reoccurrence of the impasse in November.