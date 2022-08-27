Horrific account of how 7 homophobic men held Rightify director hostage

General News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

A human rights organization in Ghana, Rightify Ghana, has disclosed that its director, whose name has been withheld for security reasons, was held hostage in an unknown location in the Ashanti region on Saturday, August 20, 2022.



Rightify Ghana made this disclosure through a social media post on its official Twitter handle.



In the post, the organization wrote, “At this time last week, the Director of @RightifyGhana was being held hostage by seven homophobic men at an area in the Ashanti region of Ghana. He was beaten and threatened with a knife by the men who demanded for a ransom to (be) paid before releasing him.”



In a series of tweets, the group narrated that their director was taken captive around 11:20 am while investigating an alleged abuse case involving an LGBT man.



“He was taken hostage around 11:20 AM while doing a follow-up on an alleged abuse case, which turned out to be a trap by a notorious violent and organized anti-gay group."



Rightify Ghana added that the unknown men threatened to kill the director at knifepoint.



"If you annoy us, we will kill you and bury you here and no one would know," parts of the tweet shared read.



The human rights group stated that the assailants confessed that alot of information was gathered before the attack.



“While pointing a knife at him...While attacking him, it emerged that they knew his work as an activist, asked questions about his organization and even brought a screenshot of a recent interview he did. Isn't this you? We know who you are. One of the men said while showing him the screenshot of his image from the interview."



The association claimed its director was only released after a ransom of undisclosed money was paid to the assailants.



"While doing this, they demanded a ransom to be paid and only released him after they had withdrawn the large sum of money. A lot of information about the homophobic group was gathered during this attack, as they.



“...also detailed their operations, locations, and their threat to their primary target, the LGBTQI+ community, and the general public. It was clear that they had some leadership structure. They also shared how other groups target queer men in alleged murder for money rituals," it said.



In the final thread of the tweets, the group added that an official complaint has been made to the Ghana Police Service.



