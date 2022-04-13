'Horny' Prestea man shoots prostitute for refusing to take GHC 10 for bonking

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The magistrate court in Prestea in the Western region has remanded a 28-year-old man into police custody for allegedly shooting a Nigerian commercial sex worker for refusing to offer her service at a fee of GHC 10.



The suspect, Hakeem Mumumi allegedly shot Promise, a Nigerian commercial sex worker in her thigh and fled after she refused to offer her services for GHC 10 instead of GHC 30 on the night of April 6.



Prosecuting, Chief inspector Samuel Ghartey told the court presided over by His Worship Gordon Kpogi that, the suspect had earlier on the night of April 5 attacked his first victim, a Ghanaian woman by the name Aisha at the same spot he attacked the Nigerian the next day.



The suspect took to his heels after shooting the Nigerian prostitute but was later apprehended by police and put before the court; he is to reappear in court on April 28.



The wounded lady has since received treatment and was discharged from the hospital.