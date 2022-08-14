Hopeson Adorye’s statement depicts Northerners as second class patriots – Musah Superior

Politics of Sunday, 14 August 2022

A former General Secretary aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Iddrisu Musah Superior says statements from Hopeson Adorye in respect of the NPP’s tradition are dangerous and sends a message to the people of northern extraction that; they are nothing but second-class patriots.



Hopeson Adorye while addressing friends of Alan Kyeremanteng at the just-ended Health Walk in Kumasi said In our party tradition, Northerners are fit for running mates.



“There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Danquah represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Region,” Hopeson Adorye, talk participants of a walk in Kumasi dubbed a “Walk for Alan.”



He continued: “whenever a Dankwa leads the party, the Busia side step aside but there is a Dombo (for running mate), and whenever a Busia lead, the Dankwa side step aside but there is a Dombo (for running mate). As for the Dombos they are always there (for running mate).”



“In 1992, Albert Adu Boahen, who represented Dankwa contested with a Dombo. In 1996, we had the Great Alliance bit in 2000, it came to Kufuor, who is a Busia, and he runned with a Dombo (as his running mate). Then after Kufuor, it moved back to Dankwa, with President Akufo-Addo. He also contested the election with another Dombo (as his running mate), who is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. If it went to Dankwa, cane to Busia, went back to Dankwa, where should it go now, is it not Busia?” Hopeson Adorye said.



But reacting to the comments by the former Parliamentary aspirant, Musah Superior indicated that his comments are most irresponsible, denigrating, ethnocentric and illogical adding that It is downright politically suicidal.



“Mr Adorye’s remarks is sending a certain dangerous message to the Ghanaian people of northern extraction that; we are nothing but second-class patriots. Our place in the national political space is to play second fiddle to flagbearers who must either be from the Danquah or the Busia sides of the three distinguished founding fathers of our great political tradition. This is most irresponsible, denigrating, ethnocentric and illogical. It is downright politically suicidal.”



Press Release



14th August, 2022



Hopeson Adorye’s understanding of the NPP tradition is poor.



I have watched an extract of a speech delivered by Hopeson Adorye in which he made very divisive and ethnocentric comments; labelling Northerners unfit to occupy the number job of our country.



My understanding is that, Hopeson Adorye is the Director of Operations for the campaign team of Hon. Alan K Kyeremanteng, the Minister for Trade and Industry; and he spoke in that capacity.



My initial reaction was one of horror and pain as a person of Northern extraction in Ghana. Hopeson says that we northerners, (the Dombos) are unfit to aspire to the high office of President of the Republic of Ghana.



Never mind that, a circular was issued only last week by the General Secretary of the Party condemning such political activities meant to canvass support for Presidential aspirants, Mr Adorye and his group arrogantly disregarded the code of conduct issued by the National Council and recommunicated to the public by the General Secretary and went ahead to organise a health walk in Kumasi on Saturday, 13th August 2022. This is absolutely unacceptable and totally condemnable!



Mr Adorye’s remarks is sending a certain dangerous message to the Ghanaian people of northern extraction that; we are nothing but second class patriots. Our place in the national political space is to play second fiddle to flagbearers who must either be from the Danquah or the Busia sides of the three distinguished founding fathers of our great political tradition. This is most irresponsible, denigrating, ethnocentric and illogical. It is downright politically suicidal.



Since when did Mr Adorye recognise that when the Busia side gets their turn, it has to be the turn of the Danquah side? In Mr Adorye’s own words, President John Agyekum Kufuor is from the Busia side, so it had to be the turn of the Danquah side naturally. Alan contested Akufo-Addo in 2007, 2010 and 2014. Is Alan from the Danquah side? Was Alan not determined to win in 2007 primaries to lead the Party? Does Mr Adorye now understand that his comments are bunk and unhelpful?



Mr Adorye and his likes have a certain sense of entitlement which is difficult for one to fathom with. It’s about time Mr Adorye and people who think like him come to the realisation that they are no more bonafide members of the NPP than any of us. We all belong to the New Patriotic Party equally.



In the run up to the Presidential primaries in 2007, Alan said, he hailed from the Central Region and rightly so! Today, he hails from the Ashanti Region. Is that the newest scam in town? You think so little of the Ashanti Region? Is this not reckless, shamful politics?



In any event, who is the legitimate representative of the Busia side in the upcoming presidential primaries? Hon. Kennedy Agyapong? Hon. Afriyie Akoto? Hon. Kofi Konadu Apraku? Hon. Alan Kyeremateng? What becomes of the aspirations of Hon. Joe Ghartey? He is neither Danquah, Busia, nor Dombo. Does this make him an outcast is one of the most democratic Parties in Africa. This is how nonsensical Mr Adorye’s delusional remarks can be. He should be ashamed of himself.



In the campaign leading to the election of our 2024 flagbearer, the thousands of NPP delegates will be choosing the most suitable person with the required competencies, record and the skills to firstly win the 2024 elections and secondly run our dear country correctly.



All Presidential hopefuls and their supporters must campaign on how they can re-energize our Party’s base and how they can mobilise the Ghanaian people to vote for the NPP massively and stop thisTOSH of ethnocentrism.



I call on Mr. Adorye to retract his divisive, despicable and derogatory remarks on northerners and render an unqualified apology to all NPP members of northern extraction and to the Party largely. Similarly, l call on the campaign team of Honourable Alan Kyeremateng to condemn and dissociate himself from this condescending remarks that only goes to weaken our party in the northern part of the country.



Thank you.



…Signed..



Musah Superior NPP Member.



