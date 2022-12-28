Hopeson Adorye posts cryptic message with Rev Owusu Bempah’s photo after Bawumia visit

General News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party has posted a cryptic message with a photo of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious World Power Ministries.



Hopeson Adorye, posted the picture with the caption “nobody can bribe a true man of God to prophesy in his favor. The champion prophet”.



His post comes days after Reverend Owusu Bempah promised fireworks on the 31st night with the assurance that there will be very positive prophecies for his church members.



Reverend Owusu Bempah during church service on Sunday, December 25, 2022 said that signs indicate the coming year will be a good one.



“I had a revelation and I was holding mango. I saw another mango hanging and God asked me to hit the mango I was holding with the one hanging. I did just that and both mangoes fell into my hands. There will be blessings in 2023.



“Mangoes will fall into your hands. Something joyous will come into life. 2023 will be exciting. Don’t be surprized if you park your care here. Those without lands will buy land,” he said.



Church service that day had the presence of Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, his aide, Gideon Boako, and Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammi Awuku.



The vice president visited the church to observe Christmas Sunday with them.



In a short address, Vice President Bawumia urged the congregants to be appreciative of God’s blessings and the offering of Jesus Christ.



“I want to thank our papa, Reverend Owusu Bempah for giving me the opportunity to join you in worship. Today’s is Christmas and its day for thank God. Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. The birth of Jesus Christ is a very special event for humanity. Jesus was born of the virgin Mary. When Joseph brought them to Bethlehem, there was no house for them so they had to go into the manger with the animals. That is where Jesus was born.



“This very special person was born in a manger. The man who performed the miracles was born in a manger. The man who brought the word of God was born in a manger. We all know Jesus will come back, he will come back and save the world from the anti-Christ. All this show that it doesn’t matter where you are in life, God has a place for you and you’ll go forward.



“Jesus Christ was born in a manger but we are now waiting for him to come back save the world from the anti-Christ. Today is a great day to celebrate for humanity. Today is also a day to give thanks to God. We sometimes labor in our problems but we have a lot to be thankful for” he said.







