Hopeson Adorye 'clashes' with Okudzeto over KNUST fees saga

Politics of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hopeson Adorye has clashed with the Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over the decision by the management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to defer over 6000 students for non-payment of fees.



The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has deferred 6000 students after they failed to pay their fees on the deadline day.



Reports indicate that some students failed to pay their fees because they invested the money in some business ventures and sports betting.



Reacting to the move, Okudzeto Ablakwa condemned the school, indicating that the move is draconian and should be rescinded.



He used the opportunity to call on the Education Minister to intervene on their behalf.



The decision by KNUST authorities to defer the courses of some 6,000 students for non-payment of fees is most harsh and inconsiderate considering the current economic crisis.



I appeal to the Ministry of Education to urgently intervene and save the future of these students.



It should not be difficult for the government to instruct student support schemes such as the Scholarship Secretariat, Students’ Loan Trust, GNPC Scholarship Foundation, Cocobod Scholarship, and GETFund to extend immediate relief to our 6,000 young Ghanaians. Let us stand in solidarity with these students and help all of them remain in school to achieve their dreams.



By way of my modest personal contribution to a solution — even though I have already attended to those on my scholarship scheme, any North Tongu constituent who wasn’t on my support programme and is affected should promptly contact the North Tongu MP’s office for assistance. Perhaps it is time for Parliament to revisit our earlier motion calling for a special subsidy on fees, particularly for needy tertiary students. Education is a Right,” he appealed in a post on Facebook.



But Hopeson Adorye who could not stand the stance of the former Deputy Education Minister asked him to use part of his Common Fund to settle the debt owed by the students to the school.









