Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments at Alan health-walk

General News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Former Parliamentary Candidate of Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Adorye, has refuted claims that he said Northerners, who represent the Dombo tradition of the NPP, are only fit to be running mates of the party.



According to him, the video is partly doctored for mischief by Bawumia's camp.



He explained that his comments to a crowd christened “walk for Alan” in Kumasi on Saturday, August 14, 2022, was that, in NPP there is a particular formula that has been used since the formation of the Party.



This formula, he stated to be the 'Christian-Muslim ticket.'



In a press statement, he explained further that the ' running-mate since 1992 has been a permanent reserved position for the Dombo's camp regardless of whether a Dankwa protégé or Busia protégé is leading the Party as the Flagbearer.'



This, he claims was supported by historical data and science.



Below is his full statement



I Never Said Northerners are fit for Running-Mates: Hopeson Adorye Clarifies



It has come to my attention some misleading headlines attributed to me indicating that, "In our Party tradition, Northerners are fit for running-Mates". This was published by some online news portals and widely circulated by Bawumia Camp aims at destroying Alan Kyerematen and inciting Northerners against me Hopeson Adorye.



I wish to state categorically that, I never said in plain words that Northerners are fit for running-mates. The video is partly doctored for mischief by Bawumia's Camp.



For the avoidance of doubt, I stated that, in NPP there is a particular formula that has been used since the formation of the Party. The formula is Christian-Muslim Ticket.



In fact, since 1992, we are the only Party that has practiced Christian-Muslim Ticket since 1992. NDC at all times used Christian-Christian Ticket yet dominate all the Muslims Constituencies including Zango.



In 1992, NPP presented Christian Albert Adu Boahen and Muslim Roland Issifu Alhassan.



From 1998 to 2008, NPP presented Christian John Agyekum Kufuor and Muslim Alhaji Aliu Mahama.



From 2008 up to date, NPP has presented Christian Akufo-Addo and Muslim Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Therefore per the formula, the running-mate since 1992 has been a permanent reserved position for the Dombo's camp regardless of whether a Dankwa protégé or Busia protégé is leading the Party as the Flagbearer. This is exactly what I said and it is supported by historical data and science.



Akufo-Addo's camp told Aliu Mahama and Alan Kyerematen to wait for their turns. So now what is so difficult for Bawumia to also wait for his turn after his senior Alan Kyerematen?



... Signed... Hopeson Yaovi Adorye Former Parliamentary Candidate of Kpone-Katamanso Constituency



