Hopeson Adorye apologises for unpleasant comments on ‘Dombos’ in NPP

Politics of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The immediate past NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, has apologised for a statement he made at the pro-Alan Kyerematen “Aduru Woso Asanteman Health Walk” held in Kumasi.



According to organisers, the exercise, which was held on Saturday August 13, 2022, aimed at boosting their health for the campaign to ‘break the 8.’



In a press release dated August 15, the former MP aspirant said, “Upon reflection, I realize that my statement may either have been misunderstood and offended some patriots, or deliberately turned around by political opponents for their misguided intentions.



"As much as it is not my nature, it definitely was not my intention to create this misunderstanding. I take full responsibility for my actions and sincerely apologize to all who are offended.”



Mr. Adorye also used the opportunity to clarify that, “I am neither an Operations Director for Alan Kyerematen nor aware of any such campaign team created. Asanteman has spoken, Alan Kyerematen is NPP’s Unifier and the best choice for victory in 2024, and l am at peace with it.”



