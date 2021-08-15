Hopes NDC will resurrect in 2024 is a ‘wild dream’ – Lord Hamah

Politics of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A former leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lord Hamah, has indicated that the perception that the NDC is going to resurrect in 2024 is a myth.



The largest opposition in Ghana is counting on coming back to power in 2024 because the NPP has failed the people of Ghana.



The party is counting on the popularity of the 2020 candidate for the political party and votes garnered in 2020 election to better their fortunes in coming back to power in 2024.



But Lord Hamah sees the comeback as a myth and not based on facts and figures.



Making this known in a post shared on his Facebook page, Mr Hamah said, “It is a correct prediction. In 2016 it was noted that the NDC has a mass rally of 200 hundred thousand supporters. The NPP organized just a thousand loyalists. The obvious was clear. The NPP supporters were more enthusiastic in the trade Fair rally in December 2016.



He continued, "the thinking that the NDC will resurrect in 2024 is a myth, inspired by the indolent trajectory of 8-year renewal of mandate. Looking at the political objective, the NDC has not gained more than 51 percent in any election in the post-Rawlings era. That to rely on the message of Ben Ephson that only way the NDC can win the election is to bring back JM! What authority has he to comment on NDC leadership”.