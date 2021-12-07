Hope Pride Ghana donates to More Hope for Disabled Foundation

General News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Hope Pride Ghana, a non-profit organization, championing the welfare of the marginalized in society, has donated some items to More Hope for Disabled Foundation, at Ledzokuku-Krowor in the Greater Accra Region.



The items which included 60 pieces of the 5kg rice bags, cooking oil, canned tomato puree, and walking aids are to be shared among members of the Foundation.



The gesture was preceded by a health talk and it formed part of activities to mark the 2021 International Day of Persons with Disabilities.



Mrs Linda Ayele Ablorh, Founder and Lead Director of Hope Pride Ghana, in her remarks, noted that the Group’s mission was to equip, empower and enrich the lives of the marginalized in society with more emphasis on young women between the ages of 13 to 35.



She mentioned that they also extend their humanitarian services to orphans, widows and the physically challenged.



“So today, we are here to reach out to the physically challenged, to let them know that they are also loved, appreciated, and God has not forgotten about them”.



The Founder said the gesture aimed at sharing love, describing it as one of their core values.



Bishop David Kwadwo Ofosuhene, Director of Mission at Hope Pride Ghana, also touched on rehabilitation, saying, people with disabilities or the physically challenged should endeavour to contact community-service oriented groups such as Hope Pride for assistance.



He stressed that they needed the requisite skills and training to equip themselves and as well prepare them to be self-dependent on their future endeavours.



Bishop Ofosuhene further explained that it was extremely difficult for people to donate items to persons with disabilities, hence, the need for them to be empowered to have their own businesses.



“I want to encourage the youth among you, to learn a trade, go to school, and to be creative, and not standing by the roadside seeking for alms, so rehabilitation in terms of equipping people with challenges especially within their groups to be self-dependent”.



Mr Joseph Odey Mensah, President of the Foundation, who received the items, expressed gratitude to Hope Pride Ghana for the donation.



He appealed to other organizations and benevolent individuals to emulate Hope Pride's Ghana’s kind gesture.



Among its objectives is to train young women in a vocation of their choice to enable them to train others, and to sponsor young women to further their education so they can become self-sufficient.