Honyenuga back to Opuni trial as Supreme Court overturns ruling to remove him

General News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A seven-member review panel of the Supreme Court has overturned its decision to remove Justice Clemence Honyenuga from the COCOBOD case involving Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni.



The Supreme Court in a 4-3 majority 4-3 ruling overturned the earlier which earlier want in favour of Dr Opuni.



The two new justices Prof Nii Ashie Kotey and Gertrude Torkornoo who were added to the review panel joined Justice Jones Dotse and Justice Lovelace Johnson to rule in favour of the AG.



While Justices Gabriel Pwamang, Justice Amadu Tanko and Justice Agnes Dodzie went for Dr Opuni.



The seven-member review panel presided over by Justice Jones Dotse with support from Justice Gabriel Pwamang, Justice Agnes Dodzie, Justice Lovelace Johnson and Justice Amadu Tanko with Justice Prof Nii Ashie Kotey and Justice Gertrude Torkornoo ruled in a 4-3 majority in favour of Dr Opuni.



The Attorney General has moved the application for review after an earlier panel of five removed the judge in a 3-2 majority.



What the latest decision of the apex court means is that Justice Clemence Honyenuga will resume the trial as the presiding judge.