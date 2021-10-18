‘Honour the memory of Papavi by reopening our borders’ - Ablakwa

Politics of Monday, 18 October 2021

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has eulogised the late Mr. Charles Kormi Kudzordzi popularly known as Papavi.



The legislator, in a statement, said although he did not agree with Papavi on his approach in seeking the welfare of residents in the Volta Region, he was a unionist and an Africanist.



He, has, therefore, appealed to President Akufo-Addo to open the borders as part of efforts to allow residents in the region to go back to their normal businesses.



I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mr. Charles Kormi Kudzordzi — more popularly known as Papavi.



Wishing his soul peaceful repose.



Even though as a unionist and Pan Africanist I didn’t and couldn’t have supported his campaign for Western Togoland secession, there was no doubt that he was particularly passionate about the transformation of the Volta Region.



It is therefore my hope and expectation that fallible as all men are, Papavi’s positive side — which was his unwavering commitment to see a more developed Volta Region despite the frailty of old age would be honoured by an immediate presidential directive from Nana Akufo-Addo to open all our land borders.



This will bring to an end more than a year of economic tribulations of our compatriots living in border communities across the country.



Papavi may as well be remembered for his attempts to have us divided when he was alive, the President has it in his power to use the memory of Papavi’s loss to cement our national unity and end the policy discrimination between air travellers and land travellers as all ECOWAS member states have done.