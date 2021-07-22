Honeymoon for MPs over, time to get serious with Parliamentary Work - Speaker

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Speaker of Parliament Alban S.K. Bagbin has advised parliamentarians to take the business of the House seriously.



Addressing members of Parliament on the floor today, he cautioned members that it was time for them to perform satisfactorily.



He said the ”honeymoon of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic’;’ was over, thus members must get serious with the business of the House.



He added that the business of Parliament will be vigorously pursued.



He charged members to use their attitudes and actions to mirror the way of their routes.



He exercised them to reflect on their performance for the past six months and ask themselves how they performed so far.



He said Ghanaians are looking up to MPS top lead, manage and be able to translate their values, aspirations, ethics into tangible goods and services.



He added ”our actions and attitudes must therefore mirror the ways of Ghanaians. Over and beyond that we must collectively be a standard of measure of the attitudes values, ethics and culture that we want to be reflected within the body politics of this country”.



Mr. Bagbin said his aspiration as Speaker is to become the real trailblazer of the conduct that we want to see among Ghanaians.



“…and we as members have done a better part for half a year since we were sworn into office. I consider it most appropriate at this time for us to pause for a moment, reflect on the past six months, and ask ourselves the various sections questions as Stewardship so far as members of Parliament”.



He quizzed: ”how have we fared as standard-bearers of our society given that we are representatives of the people at the highest level of the political superstructure of this country? How have moulded our conduct, approach and processes,m practices and procedures to reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people we represent?”



