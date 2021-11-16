General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: Chris Koney, Contributor

Hon. István Jakab, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Hungary visits Ghana between 20-26 November. The purpose of the parliamentary delegation’s visit is to strengthen the cooperation between the two Parliaments as well as to develop bilateral ties in the fields of agriculture and the food industry.



Hon. Jakab is an agricultural engineer by training, he is an honorary associate professor of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences (MATE), the president of the Association of Hungarian Farmers’ Communities and Cooperatives (MAGOSZ) and the founding president of Africa Knowledge Centre of Hungary.



Hon. Jakab will be received by Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin, Speaker and Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana. He is scheduled to meet with Hon. Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Minister of Environment, Sciences, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry and Hon. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture.



Hon. Jakab will pay a visit to the University of Ghana and will meet Prof. Ms Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice-Chancellor, give a lecture on agriculture and use this opportunity to open an Exhibition commemorating 60 years of the Ghanaian-Hungarian Diplomatic Relations in cooperation with the Centre of European Studies of the University of Ghana.



The delegation plans to have an audience with Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II Asantehene, Chancellor of KNUST, Nana Otuobour Djankwasi II, Chief of Aburi and Osabarima Kwesi Atta VI, Chief of Cape Coast.



Hon. Jakab will have a meeting with Dr Joseph S. Agyepong, Chairman of Jospong Group, Prof. Victor Agyeman, Director-General and the Directorate of the CSIR Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. He plans to meet Most. Rev. Charles G. Palmer-Buckle Archbishop, Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the president of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach and Rev. Andy Odonkor Presbyterian Pastor.



He will take a look at the Kumasi wastewater treatment plant built with Hungarian technology, the Hungarian reference farm at the CSIR in Kumasi, the CSIR Aquaculture Research and Development Center in Akosombo, the Akosombo Dam, the Aburi Botanic Gardens, the Newill Academy in Koforidua donated by Hungary Helps Program. His landmark visit will contribute to the friendly relations between Ghana and Hungary.