Homowo should unite us for development – Patrick Boamah

General News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Patrick Yaw Boamah has said the Homowo festival must unite Ghanaians especially those in the Ga State for a national development.



The Ga people in Ghana observe Homowo, a thanksgiving festival for the harvest, around this time every year.



Centuries ago, the Gas migrated across Africa to the West Coast and during their years of travel, they were faced with famine and hunger.



They triumphed and finally.



Settled in present day Greater Accra Region where they grew crops, particularly millet.



The harvest was plentiful and so they thanked the gods through the festival – Homowo meaning, “hoot at hunger”.



Mr Boamah in a tweet said “Wishing the Abeka Mantse,Nii Boi IIII, Abeka Traditional Council, all Ga-Dangbe celebrating this year’s Homowo Festival. May the custom and tradition of Homowo festival help unite us together towards development. Gamei, Afi oo Afi. Afi aye ni eba nina wo.”



