Homowo: No sprinkling of Kpoikpoi in Ngleshie Amanfrom – GSMA declares

Regional News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Ga South Municipal Assembly has announced a ban on the sprinkling of Kpoikpoi



• The move is to ensure peace in the various communities



• The traditional council has warned that any group that incite violence will be arrested





Chiefs and elders of the Ngleshie Amanfrom Traditional Area have announced a ban on the sprinkling of Kpoikpoi during this year’s Homowo. This is to ensure the avoidance of violence during the festival.



The Ga South Municipal Assembly (GSMA) has however revealed that indigenes can perform the springling of Kpoikpoi in their homes to prevent the constant cases of brutalities that comes along with the rites.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Joseph Stephen Nyarni, at a meeting with chiefs, elders and stakeholders outlined the measures put in place to ensure a safe and sound Homowo Festival.



Parts of Amanfrom, Ashalaja, Oshiyie, Danchira and Kokrobite have been marked as flashpoints where cases of conflicts are usually recorded.



Mr Nyarni again condemned the recent chaos recorded in Ngleshie Amanfrom over which group was eligible to perform rites ahead of the festival.



He noted that “the government does not install or destool chiefs,” but notwithstanding contribute in ensuring peace and security in all corners of the country.