Homowo: Krowor Assembly organises clean-up exercise

Regional News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The management and staff of the Krowor Municipal Assembly in collaboration with private waste management company Zoomlion, the Youth Enterprise Authority as well some market men and women, last Saturday, May 14, 2022, embarked on a clean-up exercise at Nungua and its environs in preparation for the celebration of this year’s Homowo festival in the Greater Accra Region.



Other participants were the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), taxi and trotro drivers, the youth, and some identifiable groups such as churches, business people, and the Muslim community supported by the leadership of the traditional authority of Nungua.



The exercise was also in preparation for the arrival of the sacred corn from Oyibi near Dodowa on foot, through the Pinkwa forest, Katamanso, Santeo, and Borteyman across the Motorway to Nungua Ablorkor Djaanor on Saturday 21/05/2022.