Homosexuals haven’t asked for marriage or anything, leave them alone – Prof Manuh

• Homosexuals haven't made and demands from Parliament and should be left alone



• This is the view of a leading academic, Prof. Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh



• She is part of a bloc opposed to the anti-LBGTQ+ Bill before Parliament



A member of the 18-member pro-LGBTQ+ bloc has reiterated their position that persons with same-sex orientation have not made any demands relative to same-sex marriages as is widely bandied about.



According to Professor Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh it is also important that in the matter of sexual offences, both homosexuals and heterosexuals be dealt with in the event that they sexually harassed children.



She spoke at a press conference held earlier this week by some members of the bloc. “The truth is, homosexuals are not asking for marriage or anything from Parliament and they are not hurting anyone, so let’s just leave them alone,” she stressed.



Other members who spoke at the presser were lawyer Akoto Ampaw, who is leader of the bloc. He firmly restated their stance relative to the unconstitutionality of the Bill and slammed public human rights outfits for their silence.



“We have observed with dismay the loud silence of state institutions that are constitutionally mandated to promote human rights, democratic citizenship, free speech and responsible media, such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and the National Commission for Civic Education.



"We call on these institutions and individuals to do the right and proper thing by condemning such anti-democratic and illegal practices. We also call on the IGP to invite for questioning all those who have issued threats against members of the LGBTQ community,” he added.







He also challenged chiefs and traditional leaders who have been reported in the media as threatening to banish LGBTQ+ persons living under their jurisdiction, he said they have no such rights under the Constitutional democracy Ghana, a secular nation, was practising.



“[There are] Media reports that some traditional rulers have threatened to kill anyone caught in so-called gayism, banish them from their traditional areas or perform ritual rights against them.



"We want to emphasize that Ghana is a democratic secular republic and our chiefs, revered as they are, do not have any legitimate and constitutionally recognized power to expel anyone from their traditional area or to restrict the liberty and freedom of movement of persons,” he added.