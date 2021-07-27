'Homosexuality is not a human right' - Here is Sam George's deleted tweet

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

The issue of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, Queer, LGBTQ+ continues to dominate the news with Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament being among the strongest advocates for a law aimed at conclusively outlawing the practice and promotion of same.



Sam George has used the media - traditional - but more of social media to drive his opposition to LGBTQ+ fending off harsh critique from a UK politician and a handful local entertainment industry players.



But while on Twitter, it has come to light that he went against platform policy for a post that stressed that LGBTQ+ was not a human right.



The platform had earlier flagged the July 24 tweet as legitimate in an email to the lawmaker but has subsequently removed it citing breach of platform rules.



Why Twitter likely removed the tweet



Sam George has yet to comment on the deleted post even though his last tweet at the time of filing this report was of him celebrating Twitter for refusing to delete the said post after it had been reported.



It is also not known whether Sam George has been handed a Twitter suspension of any kind - which is usually the case. He has been posting on his Facebook page but last tweeted on July 24.



Among Twitter's range of enforcement actions, the company employs the folowing steps. Labeling a Tweet that may contain disputed or misleading information, Limiting Tweet visibility, Requiring Tweet removal or Hiding a violating Tweet while awaiting its removal.



In the case of Sam George Twitter applied Tweet removal which guidelines read:



"Requiring Tweet removal: When we determine that a Tweet violated the Twitter Rules, we require the violator to remove it before they can Tweet again.



"We send an email notification to the violator identifying the Tweet(s) in violation and which policies have been violated.



"They will then need to go through the process of removing the violating Tweet or appealing our review if they believe we made an error."



It is not known if Sam George was taken through this removal process and whether or not his refusal may have led to some 'sanction' relative to inability to tweet since July 24.



