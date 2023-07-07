Homo or heterosexual, I don’t care what people do in their bedrooms – Ursula

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West has lauded Parliament for the anti-LGBTQ Bill currently before it stressing that it was important because it captures the mood of he country on the subject of same-sex relations.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who doubles as Minister for Communication and Digitalization, added that even though she supported the Bill, she did not care how people decide to engage in sexual relations insofar as it is in their bedrooms.



“I am not interested in what anybody does in the privacy of their own homes, in any sexual activity anybody indulges in in the privacy of their homes, homosexual or heterosexual.



“It is incumbent on us, as Members of Parliament, to craft a piece of legislation that protects the fundamental human rights of all Ghanaians regardless of whatever beliefs they may have,” she stressed.



She stated that she followed the work of the Committee closely and was happy that they did a good job to clean up the bill from what was presented initially by the eight-member MPs.



Parliament on July 5 received and started debate on the Bill properly called: Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



This proposed legislation aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities, prohibit the promotion or advocacy of such activities, and ensure the protection and support of children and individuals affected by LGBTQ+ issues.



It received unanimous support when the speaker requested that MPs who wanted to dissent should rise up and make their views known.



SARA







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

