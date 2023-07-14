Politics of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: Abdul Karim, Contributor

‘Homeboy’ receives his NPP parliamentary nomination forms amidst rousing gathering



With the opening of parliamentary nominations by the NPP for its ‘orphan’ constituencies, a huge number of residents of the Adentan constituency thronged the campaign office of Mr. Kwasi Obeng Fosu, popularly known as Baba Tauffic the Homeboy, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the constituency, to witness the presentation of the nomination forms to him.



They were led by a former Electoral Area Coordinator for Amrahia-Malejor, Mrs. Baaba Maison, and the current Coordinator for New Adentan East Electoral Area, Mr. Kelly Steve Oppong Nyinah who picked the form from the constituency party office earlier on Tuesday afternoon when the NPP opened its nominations for the upcoming primaries.



The procession to Mr. Obeng Fosu’s campaign office in the constituency, was marked with singing and dancing in what could be described as a carnival atmosphere. Present at the presentation were several Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Members of the Council of Elders, Members of the Council of Patrons, Polling Station Executives and party faithfuls in general, who came to lend their support.



Presenting the forms, Mrs. Maison said she was delighted that such a hardworking and very popular grassroots politician in Adentan has offered himself to lead the party to reclaim it lost seat in 2024. She recalled that Obeng-Fosu as the constituency Youth Organiser led the youth wing to secure its first ever twin victory for the party in 2016 together with his colleague constituency executives at the time, when the then candidate Hon. Yaw Buaben Asamoa (Esq) won the seat and President Akufo-Addo won the presidential race in the constituency.



“My success as Electoral Area Coordinator would not have been possible without the support, hard work and loyalty of our Homeboy Baba Tauffic when he was the Constituency Youth Organizer. Today, he has risen to become the youngest Member of the Council of Patrons and it is time to reward his hard work by rallying behind him for victory,” she urged, to a thunderous applause.







In his acceptance speech, Mr. Obeng-Fosu, currently the PRO of the Energy Ministry said he was both overwhelmed and surprised by the love shown by his fellow patriots that thronged his office for the presentation.



“I sincerely thank you all for your massive grassroot support. Today, I assure you that the confidence you have reposed in me will not be taken for granted. With your support and prayers, and through Christ who strengthens us all, I believe that victory shall be ours in 2024”, he declared to loud cheers from the excited crowd.



Dedicating his forms to God and to the party’s footsoldiers, he urged all party members to continue supporting him, the party and government through thick and thin so that together the NPP will break the eight with a seat from Adentan and a commanding majority in parliament.