Holy Spirit inspired me to say Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen US$1m could be funeral donation – MCE

Politics of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Amasaman, Clement Wilkinson has stated that he has no regrets for asserting that the US$1 million allegedly stolen from the residence of former sanitation minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah could be funeral donation.



According to the MCE, he had prayed for wisdom to contribute to the discussion on the matter before making his appearance in the media and was thus inspired by the Holy Spirit to mount that line of defence for the embattled former minister.



“When I was leaving home, I prayed to God to give me wisdom to make meaningful contributions that will be understood by the masses…



“God said he had left us in the hands of the Holy Spirit and so I said it could be a funeral donation,” he stated in an interview on Top FM.



Following reports of various sums of monies having been stolen from Madam Dapaah’s home including a million dollars, questions were raised about the source of the monies with some critics suggesting it could be proceeds from corruption.



However, Mr Wilkinson appearing in an interview on UTV suggested that the money could be from donations received by Madam Dapaah during the funeral of her late mother and brother sometime last year.



In his interview with Top FM, Mr Wilkinson maintained his position stating “I stated the truth. The woman herself when she appeared before the Special Prosecutor said some of the monies were realised from a funeral.”







