Holiday Inn not sold to Asante Bediatuo – CEO

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The owner and CEO of Holiday Inn Hotel, Mr Patrick Fares, has reiterated that his facility has not be sold or bought by Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Executive Secretary to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Although Asante Bediatuo has denied buying the hotel for himself or any member of his family, the management of Holiday Inn says the rumour continues to persist.



To clear the air, Mr Fares has, in a statement, stressed that he has never been approached nor has he approached Nana Asante Bediatuo regarding the sale of the hotel.



He said the hotel has not been sold and continues to be solely owned by him.



Mr Fares said the rumour is disrupting and affecting his business and, therefore, urge Ghanaians to ignore the rumour of sale of his facility.