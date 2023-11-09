Hold politicians accountable for their promises — Kasangbata

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Source: GNA

Abu Kasangbata, a former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister has appealed to the Northern elite to hold both New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress accountable for the promises they make during electioneering.



He said the people had over the years contributed meaningfully towards the development of the entire country and yet were not receiving adequate development in terms of infrastructure, which politicians must be held accountable to honour their numerous promises.



“As a former deputy minister of state and an active participant in Northern Ghana’s political scene, I believe it is important for all stakeholders to work together to address the challenges and opportunities that the Northern region presents”.



“It is our collective responsibility to hold leaders accountable for their promises and actions”.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday, he said the North must continue to play a significant role in Ghanaian politics, and its concerns and aspirations should be at the forefront of political agenda.



“We must ensure that leaders, regardless of their background, prioritize the needs of the North and implement policies that improve the lives of its people”.



He said to defuse the impression that certain communities or religious groups would vote for or against a candidate solely based on their background, considering the fact that both NDC and NPP had presented Northern candidates, he said it was essential for political leaders to focus on inclusive policies and actions that would benefit all segments of society”.



“Political parties must strive to demonstrate their commitment to these issues through policies and projects that directly impact the lives of the people in the Northern region.



“Engaging with union leaders, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders is vital for promoting dialogue and cooperation”.



He commended for President John Dramani Mahama’s approach of meeting the Trades Union Congress as working collaboratively with various groups, leaders could address concerns more and ensure that policies were well-informed and balanced.



Kasangbata said the political landscape in Northern part of Ghana was evolving, and the role of leadership, development projects, and addressing regional needs was crucial.



He said while Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had made history in NPP politics, it was equally important to assess his performance and work collaboratively to address the challenges facing the Northern part of Ghana.



“The Northern part of Ghana continues to play a significant role in the country’s politics, and as a party in government, the NPP must engage in meaningful efforts to bridge the gap between promises and results.



He said one notable achievement under the NDC government, led by John Dramani Mahama, was the expansion of school blocks and the elimination of schools under trees.



“This initiative significantly contributed to improving the quality of education in the Northern region. Furthermore, the scaling up of CHIPS compounds to provide healthcare services closer to the people, extending rural water coverage, and the construction of the Wa Regional Hospital all played a vital roles in enhancing the well-being of the people.



“These projects directly impacted the lives of the people, particularly those in rural areas. The Rural Electrification Project, which achieved coverage in the Upper West Region of about 70% to 80%, is a testament to the commitment of the NDC government to bridge the development gap in the North”.



Mr Kasangbata said the significance of leadership in politics of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had made history within the NPP as the first Northern leader of the party for a general election.



“His nomination as the first Muslim Presidential candidate from a major political party is also noteworthy. These milestones are indicators of the evolving political landscape in Ghana, where individuals from diverse backgrounds are taking on leadership roles”.