Hohoe’s inaugural Tourism and Investment Expo to begin April 14

Regional News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: GNA

The Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region is set to hold its inaugural Tourism and Investment Expo this year from April 14 to 18.



The event, which will take place at the Hohoe Sports Stadium, will showcase the rich eco-tourism potential of the Municipality.



A media release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the Fair would also feature Business to Business Meetings with investors and showcase indigenous products and services in the area.



It said trade exhibition, tour to all tourist sites, town hall meetings and seminars would be key activities during the Fair.



The release said there would also be cultural exhibitions, musical performances, tele-market and food village as side attractions at the Fair.



It said targeted participants were Small and Medium Scale Businesses, foreign and local investors, corporate businesses, tourism and hospitality businesses as well as partners and sponsors.



The Fair, dubbed #2HcityFair, is a collaborative initiative between Advert Tower, an event company, Office of the Member of Parliament, Hohoe Municipal Assembly, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and Ghana Tourism Authority.



It will be on the theme: "Promoting Tourism, Trade and Investment in the Volta Region."