Hohoe records 89 Covid-19 positive cases in June

Health News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: GNA

A total of 89 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in June, this year in the Hohoe Municipality.



Aside January and February, which recorded 41 and six cases respectively, no positive cases were recorded in the months of March, April and May 2022.



Mr Sylvanus Hadzitsey, Coordinator, Hohoe Municipal Covid-19 Management Centre in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that one death was recorded in February, this year.



He said the total active case counts under management as at the end of June was 15 adding that most of the positive cases were from people, who had not taken any of the Covid-19 vaccine jabs.



Mr Hadzitsey said contributing factors to the rise in positive cases could be linked to the easing of safety protocols and failure on the part of people to observe these protocols and the use of materials such as hand sanitizers and nose masks.



He said there remained the absence of the social distancing protocol, the belief that the disease does not exist, failure on parts of institutions including schools to ensure adherence to protocols.



Mr Hadzitsey urged people to get vaccinated as well as continue to observe the safety protocols.



The Municipality recorded a total of 88 positive cases with one death in 2020 and 615 cases with ten deaths last year.