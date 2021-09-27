Hohoe prepares for World Tourism Day celebration

Regional News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: GNA

The Hohoe Municipality is scheduled to host the 2021 United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Tourism Day celebration.



Wli Afegame in the Municipality will be the venue for the durbar on Monday, September 27 at 0012 hours.



The celebration will be on the theme: "Tourism for inclusive growth."



Programme line-up for the event includes, an "Afadzato Climbing Challenge" where awards will be presented to the first 10 people who will climb the mountain from Gbledi Gbogame and descend at Liati Wote.



Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion are Dr Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, Mr John-Peter Amewu, Hohoe Constituency MP, and Minister of Railway Development and Chiefs and people of the paramountcies in the Municipality.



A GNA visit to Wli Afegame saw preparations underway for the event while banners were erected at Hohoe and Ve-Golokuati to publicise the event.



Mr Kuyorwu Lambert, Assemblymember for Wli Afegame Electoral Area, said there would be a community health walk on September 26 as part of the event.

He said his expectation was to have a successful event.