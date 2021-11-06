Hohoe police intercept ammunitions on bus

General News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Hohoe District Police Command in the Volta region has intercepted two cartons of AAA and BBB cartridges on board a Yutong bus traveling to Kpassa in the Oti Region.



The police acted on intelligence and dispatched a team to search all vehicles entering the district from Accra.



According to police sources, “At about 3: 45 pm on Wednesday, November 3, the team stopped a red Yutong bus with registration No. GT 5919-16 traveling from Accra to Kpassa. A search was conducted on the said bus and two cartons containing AAA and BBB cartridges respectively were found concealed in the side compartment of the bus.”



All twenty-nine passengers on board the vehicle denied ownership of the cartridges. The driver in charge of the bus, a 50-year-old Robert Ofosu Nyanor, and his conductor Godwin Aniwo, aged 32, were immediately placed under arrest for further interrogation and the bus was impounded.



The suspects were later released on police enquiry bail as investigation continues.



