Hohoe hails announcement of the easing Covid-19 restrictions

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: GNA

The announcement by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions has been hailed by a cross-section of the people in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.



President Akufo-Addo has announced that the wearing of a facemask is no longer mandatory and that all outdoor and indoor events are now free to operate at full capacity. Again, fully vaccinated passengers are no longer required to undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests at the airports and land and sea borders also opened.



Some residents in the Municipality who shared their views with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), welcomed the decision taken by the government.



They, however, called for everybody to continue to do the right things to remain safe.



Madam Rita Batse, an entrepreneur, described the removal of the restrictions as a good move and said this was going to aid the growth of businesses.



She said the opening of the borders would enable fully vaccinated business owners to have face-to-face engagements with their counterparts.



William Nutefe Quarshie, a Sports Journalist, noted that the operation of sports facilities to full capacity would result in an increase in revenue for the football clubs and sports paraphernalia vendors.



He however called for the Authorities to ensure that vaccination centres were designated at all sports facilities to vaccinate spectators who were yet to receive a jab.



Haruna Fuseni, a trader who has been selling facemasks said even before the announcement many people had stopped buying and using the facemasks.



A GNA check at the Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service overseeing the Leklebi and Wli Border Posts showed that the borders were opened and necessary protocols were being enforced.