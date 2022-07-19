Hohoe Schools reopen for academic activities

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: GNA

Teaching and learning activities have resumed in all public pre-tertiary institutions in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.



Students and teachers reported to the schools on Monday July 18 after four teacher unions declared a strike, demanding that the Government of Ghana paid Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), the Teachers Educational Workers' Union (TEWU) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana, (CCT-GH) called off their strike action after an agreement was reached on COLA payment.



Mr Prosper Kumi, Secretary, Alavanyo Local GNAT, confirmed that their members had returned to school to continue academic activities.



At the Hohoe E.P Senior High School, teaching and learning was taking place with staff presence.



Mr Franklin Amesimeku, Headmaster of the school, in a phone interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that staff had returned, and academic activities resumed.



On food shortage in Senior High Schools, Mr Amesimeku said although the schools do not have enough, they were managing the available to ensure that the students were fed.