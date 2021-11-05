Hoax kidnapping story: Court remands journalist, one other person for two weeks

General News of Friday, 5 November 2021

A Takoradi court has remanded journalist with Connect FM in Takoradi Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, and one other person Stephen Kumi after allegedly publishing what the Police describe as fake news regarding a supposed kidnapped incident.



The two were remanded after the court denied them bail on Thursday November 4.



The two have been charged with the publication of false news with the intent of causing fear and alarm to the public contrary to the Public Order Act, and false publication of news through an electronic device contrary to the Electronic Communications Act, 775 of 2008.



Defence Ebo Donkor told the court that Simpson had picked a phone on his radio show in which the other accused, Stephen Kumi made the kidnapping claim.



He has pleaded not guilty to charges of publication of false news with the intent of causing fear and alarm to the public contrary to the Public Order Act, and false publication of news through an electronic device contrary to the Electronic Communications Act, 775 of 2008.



In his plea for bail, Counsel Ebo Donkor said Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson must be seen as one who was only doing his work as a journalist and as such should be treated as interested person in the investigations and not an accused person.



