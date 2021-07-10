Ho police clamp down on tricycles riders

Regional News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Ho Central Police have arrested some 35 tricycles in an exercise to bring sanity to road networks in the Municipality.



Assistant Superintendent of Police, Alex Yeboah, the Municipal Commander, who briefed the Ghana News Agency after the exercise, said the riders and operators of the tricycles were involved in road abuses and sometimes linked to criminal activities.



He said the riders continued to commit road infractions against other road users with the exercise targeted at stemming the growing culture.



He said some minors were identified as riders, who flagrantly abuse the road regulations with many without license or documents to engage in commercial activity.



ASP Yeboah said the Police had authorized those arrested to produce relevant documentation or be prosecuted according to the law.



He entreated owners of the tricycles to avoid using minors, promising that the Police would clamp down on them.